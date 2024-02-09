Police searching for missing endangered man in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing endangered man in Dauphin County.

Police state that the missing person is Richard Rudisill, 81, and was last seen in the area of Colonial Rd., Susquehanna Township around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Rudusill is described as 5’10” tall, 200 lbs., with gray hair, and green eyes, and wearing tan pants and a black jacket with a Susquehanna Indian logo on the front.

Police state that Rudisill may be at special risk of harm or injury, or may be confused.

Anyone with information on Rudisill is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Susquehanna Township Police Department at (717) 558-6900.

