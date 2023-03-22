Police searching for missing Fall River girl, last seen on Monday

Authorities are searching for a missing Fall River girl who hasn’t been seen since Monday.

12-year-old Giulia Vitoria Silva Cabral left her home around 9 a.m. and never made it to school, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Officials say she was last seen in the area of Claflin Street in Fall River and may be heading to Peabody in a blue vehicle with an unknown man in his late teens to early 20s.

Cabral is described as a 5′4″, 127lb female with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police.

.@FallRiverPD seeking to locate Giulia Cabral, 12, who left home at 9AM Monday 3/20/23 & did not arrive at school. May have gone to #Peabody in a blue vehicle w/a male in his teens to 20s. If anyone sees her or has info pls contact Fall River PD at (508) 676-8511 or call 911. pic.twitter.com/HVOAtGzQMo — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 21, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW