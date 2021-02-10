Police searching for missing girl abducted from Cayce, SC hotel

South Carolina police are searching for a 2-year-old girl they say was abducted from a Cayce hotel Tuesday night.

The child was abducted from the Quality Inn at 3020 Charleston Highway about 8:50 p.m., said Cayce Department of Public Safety spokesperson Ashley Hunter.

Officials say a man jumped into a vehicle parked at the hotel with the child inside and drove away. A dog was also in the car. Police described the man who took the car as a Black male.

The car is a 2003, tan-colored Lexus sedan with no license tag. The vehicle also has a taillight out and a white sticker with 3 small bears on the back window.

The car was last seen in the Pine Ridge area of Lexington County, Hunters said.

Police are expected to issue an AMBER alert, Hunter said, an emergency message issued when they believe a child is in imminent danger, according to the Department of Justice.

Officials released an image of a 2-year-old girl who was said to be abducted from a Cayce, South Carolina motel while in a car. The car is pictured.

A police spokesperson release this image of a man who is said to have taken a car with a child inside while it was parked at a Cayce hotel. Police are searching for the child.

“At this time, we are asking for assistance from member of the media by immediately getting this critical information out to the public by all means necessary,” Hunter said.

The timing of Tuesday night’s alleged abduction is adding urgency to Cayce authorities’ efforts.

The abduction comes almost exactly a year after 6-year-old Faye Swetlik went missing while outside her Cayce home. The girl’s body was found in a shallow grave in a wooded area a few hundred feet from her home three days later. Cayce police concluded that a 30-year-old who lived nearby abducted and killed Faye and killed himself.

AMBER is an acronym for “America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response.”