Police searching for missing girl abducted from Cayce, SC hotel

David Travis Bland

South Carolina police are searching for a 2-year-old girl they say was abducted from a Cayce hotel Tuesday night.

The child was abducted from the Quality Inn at 3020 Charleston Highway about 8:50 p.m., said Cayce Department of Public Safety spokesperson Ashley Hunter.

Officials say a man jumped into a vehicle parked at the hotel with the child inside and drove away. A dog was also in the car. Police described the man who took the car as a Black male.

The car is a 2003, tan-colored Lexus sedan with no license tag. The vehicle also has a taillight out and a white sticker with 3 small bears on the back window.

The car was last seen in the Pine Ridge area of Lexington County, Hunters said.

Police are expected to issue an AMBER alert, Hunter said, an emergency message issued when they believe a child is in imminent danger, according to the Department of Justice.

Officials released an image of a 2-year-old girl who was said to be abducted from a Cayce, South Carolina motel while in a car. The car is pictured.
Officials released an image of a 2-year-old girl who was said to be abducted from a Cayce, South Carolina motel while in a car. The car is pictured.
A police spokesperson release this image of a man who is said to have taken a car with a child inside while it was parked at a Cayce hotel. Police are searching for the child.
A police spokesperson release this image of a man who is said to have taken a car with a child inside while it was parked at a Cayce hotel. Police are searching for the child.

“At this time, we are asking for assistance from member of the media by immediately getting this critical information out to the public by all means necessary,” Hunter said.

The timing of Tuesday night’s alleged abduction is adding urgency to Cayce authorities’ efforts.

The abduction comes almost exactly a year after 6-year-old Faye Swetlik went missing while outside her Cayce home. The girl’s body was found in a shallow grave in a wooded area a few hundred feet from her home three days later. Cayce police concluded that a 30-year-old who lived nearby abducted and killed Faye and killed himself.

AMBER is an acronym for “America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response.”

Cayce, South Carolina spokesperson released this image of a dog that was in a car with a child who police say was abducted from a hotel.
Cayce, South Carolina spokesperson released this image of a dog that was in a car with a child who police say was abducted from a hotel.

Latest Stories

  • Trump supporter arrested after threatening Mitch McConnell’s grandkids on Parler

    Mr Houck accused of posting numerous threatening messages on Parler in lead up to and after Capitol riot on 6 January

  • A shipmaster is buried in Colombia, but his widow can't prove his death in Venezuela

    A year after a Colombian oil tanker captain was murdered by Venezuela's military, his widow says she still cannot claim his pension to support their two sons as the Venezuelan government refuses to authenticate his death certificate. Jaime Herrera, 59, was shot dead on board the tanker in February 2020 by officers tasked with guarding his crew, according to a Reuters investigation published last year that highlighted his death as an example of Venezuela's lawlessness. Now, Herrera's widow, Claudia Fortich, says the breakdown of diplomatic relations between Venezuela and Colombia has left her in a desperate limbo without the legal right to access his savings.

  • Singaporean Professor Lectures for 2 Hours, Dies Inside After Realizing He was Muted the Whole Time

    Dong Wang is an associate professor from the Department of Mathematics at the National University of Singapore (NUS). YouTube users who claim to be in the class reported that they had done "all sorts of things" to get his attention, but he simply ignored them.

  • Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu pleads not guilty as corruption trial resumes

    Israel’s prime minister appeared in court on Monday to formally deny charges of fraud and bribery as his corruption trial resumed in Jerusalem. Benjamin Netanyahu, who has dismissed the allegations as “fabricated and ludicrous,” was brought to the courthouse in a motorcade as protesters gathered outside to call for his resignation. During the brief hearing, he was asked to give a formal response to the charges against him. Mr Netanyahu spoke only to confirm he had given the court a written statement in which he vehemently denies all of the charges. He then left the hearing after around 20 minutes. A group of anti-Netanyahu protesters gathered outside the courtroom in east Jerusalem on Monday, chanting slogans and holding banners, one of which said “Crime Minister.” The protests were audible from inside the courtroom. Mr Netanyahu had urged his own supporters not to gather in large groups at the courthouse due to the risk of being exposed to coronavirus. During the hearing, Boaz Ben Zur, Mr Netanyahu's lawyer, accused Israel's Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit of mishandling the case. Mr Ben Zur argued that elements of the investigation into the premier were opened without required authorisations. The complex trial is likely to continue for several years and has already faced multiple postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic. If he is found guilty, the prime minister faces up to a decade behind bars as well as a hefty fine. Mr Netanyahu strongly denies all the charges against him and has described the trial as a politically motivated “witch hunt.” The charges against Mr Netanyahu have been split up into three groups, known as Cases 4,000, 2,000 and 1,000. Case 4,000, the most serious charge sheet, accuses the prime minister of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He is alleged to have granted regulatory favours to a telecoms company in exchange for positive media coverage. Case 2,000 also alleges that the prime minister sought a special arrangement on positive coverage from an Israeli newspaper. Case 1,000 alleges that Mr Netanyahu and his family received gifts, including luxury cigars, champagne and jewellery worth around 700,000 shekels (£150,000), from wealthy friends in return for favours. Mr Netanyahu is standing for re-election this March and hopes that his success in vaccinating more than a third of the population against Covid-19 since December will hand him a decisive victory at the ballot box. He may be required to attend several trial hearings each week, though his allies in the ruling Likud party have called for the next stage of the trial to be postponed.

  • Brand formerly known as Aunt Jemima reveals new name

    The old Aunt Jemima brand and logo was based on a racist "mammy" stereotype.

  • Biden calls India's Modi, seeks to strengthen regional security through 'Quad' grouping

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed in a telephone call to strengthen Indo-Pacific security through the Quad grouping of countries that is seen as a way to push back against China's growing assertiveness in the region. India, United States, Japan and Australia are members of the Quad, an informal group that Washington has been promoting to work as a potential bulwark against China's increasing political, commercial and military activity in the Indo-Pacific, diplomats say. Biden spoke to Modi on Monday night in his first call since taking office last month and noted that India-U.S. ties were held together by a shared commitment to democratic values.

  • Iran starts limited COVID vaccinations with Russian shots

    Iran on Tuesday launched a coronavirus inoculation campaign among healthcare professionals with recently delivered Russian Sputnik V vaccines as the country struggles to stem the worst outbreak of the pandemic in the Middle East with its death toll nearing 59,000. At a ceremony marking the start of the campaign, Parsa Namaki, son of Health Minister Saeed Namaki, received his first dose. In the coming weeks, Iran plans to extend the vaccination to elderly people and those suffering from chronic diseases, the minister added.

  • Alan Dershowitz tells Newsmax Trump's defense lawyer is bombing

    Add Alan Dershowitz to the list of people who have "no idea" what former President Donald Trump's lawyer was doing during his impeachment trial opening argument. Dershowitz, who was a member of Trump's defense team during his first impeachment trial, spoke with the conservative network Newsmax on Tuesday in the middle of remarks from defense lawyer Bruce Castor, and he panned the opening for its seeming lack of a clear point. "There is no argument," Dershowitz, who shook his head as Newsmax cut to him, said. "I have no idea what he's doing. I have no idea why he's saying what he's saying." Dershowitz seemed particularly bewildered by the amount of time Castor spent praising lawmakers, as when he declared that senators are "extraordinary people" and "patriots." The meandering remarks sparked confusion among pundits as to what Castor was going for, though some Trump allies claimed he was executing an intentional strategy to "reduce the emotion in the room," as The New York Times' Maggie Haberman wrote. But Dershowitz told Newsmax, "I just don't understand it. Maybe he'll bring it home. But right now, it does not appear to me to be effective advocacy ... It's not the kind of argument I would have made, I have to tell you that." Newsmax host Bob Sellers sounded equally confused, asking of Trump's lawyer, "Is he forgetting that this is on TV?" How bad is Bruce Castor's presentation in defense of Trump so far? Newsmax cuts into it so Alan Dershowitz can trash it. "There is no argument. I have no idea what he's doing. I have no idea why he's saying what he's saying!" pic.twitter.com/3tVD9V3UcZ — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 9, 2021 More stories from theweek.comJared and Ivanka reportedly warn Trump 'he can still screw this up' ahead of likely impeachment acquittalTrump reportedly avoided calling Biden a 'predator' in ads because it would 'open up his own can of worms'Sen. Coons: Trump's impeachment defense is 'the Four Seasons Total Landscaping of the legal profession'

  • Cheng Lei: Australian journalist arrested on China spying charges

    TV presenter Cheng Lei, detained since August, is accused of supplying state secrets overseas.

  • Husband of slain Alabama online model sentenced to prison for 16 years

    A former campus police officer convicted of manslaughter in the death of his wife, an adult model who posted racy photos online, was sentenced to 16 years in prison Monday by a judge who said the man still hadn't taken responsibility for the death.

  • Biden budget nominee regrets harsh tweets, vows to work with Republicans

    Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee to head the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, apologized on Tuesday for past attacks on Republicans on social media, which have been a focus of opposition to her nomination from members of that party. When Biden picked Tanden, chief executive of the left-leaning Center for American Progress think tank in Washington, Republicans pointed to her past strong comments on Twitter, such as referring to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell as "Moscow Mitch" and saying "vampires have more heart than (Senator) Ted Cruz."

  • SNP civil war over Salmond deepens as party HQ faces call to suspend Sturgeon's husband

    A prominent SNP activist has called for Nicola Sturgeon's husband to be suspended as the party chief executive over his 'shifty and evasive' Holyrood appearance, as a civil war over Alex Salmond deepens. Chris McEleny, an Inverclyde councillor and a former candidate for the party's deputy leadership, claimed Peter Murrell had brought the SNP into disrepute. Opposition MSPs are pushing for Scottish prosecutors to launch an investigation into claims Mr Murrell lied under oath during his previous appearance at the Holyrood inquiry in December. In his follow-up appearance on Monday, he was directly accused of making false statements to the inquiry and warned that those who lied under oath could face up to five years in jail. The 56-year-old strongly denies the allegations, and SNP insiders have accused committee members of indulging in wild conspiracy theories designed to protect Mr Salmond’s reputation.

  • Kashmir man seeking son’s body charged under anti-terror law

    Police have charged a Kashmiri man seeking the body of his teenage son, who was slain by government forces, with conspiring to organize illegal processions, officials said Monday. Police said Mushtaq Ahmed and six others, including his two brothers, were charged last week under India’s harsh anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Government forces fatally shot Ahmed’s 16-year-old son, Athar Mushtaq, and two other young men on Dec. 30 during what police described as a gunfight after the men refused to surrender on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

  • Hong Kong pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai denied bail under security law

    The pro-democracy media billionaire is the most high-profile figure to fall foul of the controversial law.

  • Trump reportedly avoided calling Biden a 'predator' in ads because it would 'open up his own can of worms'

    Former President Donald Trump apparently had his limits when it came to attacking his political rivals. Throughout the 2020 campaign season, Trump had the final say over which campaign ads made it onto the air and which were tossed out. He made those decisions at regular White House viewing sessions, where his top White House aides and campaign officials would gather to laugh at and workshop ads, including some too "out there" even for the former president, Axios reports. A few times a month, former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale would bring his laptop to the White House and sit "so close" to Trump that it sometimes "bothered" him, a source tells Axios. Parscale would then play through a reel of campaign ads, including many inspired by "young, pro-Trump fans who sent their ideas" to him, Axios continues. One targeted CNN's Don Lemon and his coverage of the Black Lives Matter protests, while another showed President Biden coughing to allege he was unwell, a source said. Trump would often "burst out laughing" at some of the wilder spots, but then conclude they were too "brutal" or "weren't worth the backlash" he'd get, the source told Axios. One subject Trump particularly avoided was Biden's inappropriate touching of women, Axios reports. At one point, Trump's campaign drew up an ad featuring clips of women who'd accused Biden of inappropriate contact, and then finished with a clip of Vice President Kamala Harris declaring "I know a predator when I see one." But as one source close to the campaign said, "He never wanted to run the predator or women's-style ads against Biden, because he was afraid he was going to open up his own can of worms." Read more about Trump's campaign ad critiques at Axios. More stories from theweek.comJared and Ivanka reportedly warn Trump 'he can still screw this up' ahead of likely impeachment acquittalSen. Coons: Trump's impeachment defense is 'the Four Seasons Total Landscaping of the legal profession'Trump allies are amazed at how much his reputation has recovered since the Capitol riot

  • Egypt opens Rafah crossing with Gaza until further notice: sources

    Egypt on Tuesday opened its Rafah border crossing with the Gaza strip until further notice, Egyptian and Palestinian sources said, a move described as an incentive for reconciliation between the main Palestinian factions, meeting in Cairo. Leaders of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah faction, which controls the West Bank, and of Hamas, the armed Islamist movement that opposes any negotiations with Israel, began Egyptian-brokered talks on Monday to address long-standing divisions ahead of elections planned for later this year. The 365-sq km (141-sq mile) Gaza strip, controlled by Hamas, is home to around 2 million Palestinians.

  • Dems propose $1,400 payments as part of Biden virus relief

    House Democrats on Monday proposed an additional $1,400 in direct payments to individuals as Congress began piecing together a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that tracks President Joe Biden's plan for battling the pandemic and reviving a still staggering economy. Democrats on the Ways and Means Committee would expand tax credits for families with children, for lower-earning people and those buying health insurance on marketplaces created by the 2010 Affordable Care Act. The panel, which plans to approve the measure by week’s end, would also provide health care subsidies for some unemployed workers.

  • Judge refuses to send Capitol riot suspect back to jail after breaching orders

    The judge said she would think if Sullivan needs to be charged if he continues to violate the release order

  • Covid may become just 'sniffles', says scientist, as Tories urge no more lockdowns pledge

    A leading Covid scientist has floated the idea that people may simply get the "sniffles" when they catch the virus in the future. It came as Tory MPs called for ministers to make a promise of no more lockdowns when they reopen the country. Prof Andrew Pollard, the head of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said the "jury is out" about whether new Covid vaccines will be needed to combat mutant strains but expressed hope those already developed can stop severe cases. "If people have just got the sniffles then I think our job is done," Prof Pollard told MPs on Tuesday as he looked ahead to the coming years during an event hosted by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus. With scientists increasingly talking about an annual Covid jab and warning that the virus will not disappear entirely, MPs are considering how to balance the long-term needs of protecting people and rebuilding the economy. Conservative backbenchers eager to see restrictions loosened as soon as is realistically possible have told The Telegraph they want Government ministers to make assurances that nationwide lockdowns will not be repeated. The idea is that to kickstart the economic recovery – getting businesses to reopen and triggering a spending boom – company bosses and workers have to be reassured that the lifting of the rules will not be reversed weeks later.

  • Jared and Ivanka reportedly warn Trump 'he can still screw this up' ahead of likely impeachment acquittal

    Former President Donald Trump looks poised for a second impeachment acquittal — but Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are reportedly warning him not to "snatch defeat from the jaws of victory." With Trump's second Senate impeachment trial set to start in just a few hours, Politico reported on Tuesday that his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner have warned the former president "that while he has the votes for acquittal, he can still screw this up." "'Snatch defeat from the jaws of victory' is the phrase Kushner has been heard using most frequently to describe the worry," Politico writes. Trump's acquittal has been seen as likely after 45 Senate Republicans backed an effort to dismiss the impeachment trial last month, suggesting there aren't enough votes for a conviction. In this historic second trial, Trump is facing charges of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol building that left five people dead. His lawyers are expected to argue that the trial isn't constitutional because he's no longer in office. Trump, Politico also reports, has evidently taken Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump's advice to heart, with an aide telling the outlet, "Right now Trump is thinking, 'I've got 45 votes, all I have to do is go golfing and not do anything.'" But he's also "already imagining his comeback," according to the report — and drawing comparisons to his reality show The Apprentice. "He's compared it to that time in between seasons of The Apprentice, building anticipation and wonderment for what's to come," an adviser told Politico. While it's not exactly clear what Trump imagines such a comeback to look like, a separate Politico report on Tuesday said that aides expect him to "gradually" re-emerge once the trial is over, at which point he'll likely be "turning his attention toward seeking revenge against Republicans who, he believes, crossed him after he left office." More stories from theweek.comTrump reportedly avoided calling Biden a 'predator' in ads because it would 'open up his own can of worms'Sen. Coons: Trump's impeachment defense is 'the Four Seasons Total Landscaping of the legal profession'Trump allies are amazed at how much his reputation has recovered since the Capitol riot