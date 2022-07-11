Police searching for missing girl who allegedly left Hyannis home with her boyfriend

Police are looking for a missing Hyannis girl who hasn’t been seen in a month.

Barnstable Police say Isabella Noui, 19, of Hyannis, was last seen on June 11 with a bag of clothes and had left her home with her boyfriend. A few days later, a neighbor said the couple called and told them that they were in Laconia, New Hampshire, according to authorities.

Isabella is 4′11″ and weighs 108 pounds with brown and pink hair.

Anyone with information about Isabella’s whereabouts is asked to call police.

