Sep. 21—HAVERHILL — Police are asking members of the public for help in locating a missing Haverhill woman.

Mary Ross, 61, was reported missing by a family member who called police late Monday afternoon.

Police noted in a social media post that Ross may be driving a 2018 black Honda Accord with Mass registration 11AH92.

Anyone with information about Ross is asked to contact police at 978-373-1212.