Police searching for missing Hesperia teen, 14; seeking help from public

San Bernardino County authorities are asking the public for help in a search for a teenage girl who's been missing since Saturday and was last seen at a High Desert mall.

Aniyah Star Hernandez, a 14, of Hesperia reportedly left the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville on her own Saturday prior to the time at which she and a family member were supposed to be picked up by a parent, according to the sheriff's office.

That was the last time she'd been seen or heard from, officials said Sunday. Sheriff's deputies arrived at the mall Saturday to investigate Hernandez' disappearance as a missing-person case that remained active a day later.

"Aniyah may be in Victorville or may have returned to Hesperia," the sheriff's office advisory said. Details offered by sheriff's deputies to describe the teen include:

Height: 4 feet, 11 inches

Weight: 160 pounds

Hair: brown

Eyes: brown

Last seen wearing: black shirt; tan pants; white Croc shoes

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Greterman at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or sheriff’s dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Anonymous tips can be left at the We-Tip Hotline, 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or information can be left on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com."

