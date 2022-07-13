Police searching for missing Hingham teen
Police in Hingham are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.
Carleigh Kachel has not been seen since leaving home Tuesday night, police said.
She is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, jean shorts and black sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hingham Police Department at 781-749-1212.
