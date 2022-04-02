Police searching for missing homeless man, MPD said
The Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing homeless man.
Gregory Neal Jenkins, 51, was last seen in the 4000 block of Eastwind Dr on March 18.
Police Neal has not been heard from by family and friends and sometimes goes to the homeless shelters in Downtown Memphis.
If you know his whereabouts please contact Memphis Police at 901-636-4479
