Police searching for missing homeless man, MPD said

The Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing homeless man.

Gregory Neal Jenkins, 51, was last seen in the 4000 block of Eastwind Dr on March 18.

Police Neal has not been heard from by family and friends and sometimes goes to the homeless shelters in Downtown Memphis.

Have you seen this missing adult? #2204000389ME pic.twitter.com/vjp88NJL2J — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 2, 2022

If you know his whereabouts please contact Memphis Police at 901-636-4479

