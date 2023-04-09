Police searching for missing K-9 in Carroll County

A Georgia police department is asking for the public’s help in locating one of its K-9.

The Bowdon Police Department is searching for K-9 Jett.

In a Facebook post, the post department stated that the officer went home Saturday around midnight.

Authorities said as the officer was checking Jett’s kennel, the door had been opened and Jett was missing.

Officials said Jett was last spotted around Roy Banor Road.

If anyone has ‘eyes on’ or knows the whereabouts of Jett, you are urged to call 911 or contact the Bowdon Police Department at 770-258-3301.

