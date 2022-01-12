Police searching for missing Kansas City man believed by family to be in danger

Police asked the public for help finding a missing 30-year-old Kansas City man after his family reported him missing and possibly in danger.

Julio Gonzalez was last seen about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday near East 85th Street and Troost Avenue, Kansas City police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina said in a news release.

He was described as being 6-feet-3-inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a black jack and gray pants. He was walking the last time he was seen.

His family told police they are worried about his well-being and fear he may be in danger.

Anyone who has seen Gonzalez or knows where he can be found is asked to call 911.