Police searching for missing Kansas teen possibly in Austin area

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department’s Human Trafficking unit is searching for a missing woman from Kansas who might be in the Austin area.

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding 16-year-old Hannah Smith, a “high-functioning autistic missing/endangered runaway” from the Wichita, Kansas area. She went missing in Kansas on Jan. 14.

Police said Smith might be accompanied in the Austin area by an adult male who’s driving a blue 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, with the Texas license plate number MKV4875. The car reportedly has expired tags, police added.

Anyone with information regarding Smith’s disappearance or whereabouts is asked to call 911 or APD’s Human Trafficking unit at 512-974-4786. Smith is described as 5’7″, 140 pounds and having blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black leggings, a black hat and a black backpack, APD officials said.

