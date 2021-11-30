Police searching for missing Kokomo man

Nov. 30—The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a Howard County man that has been missing since late October.

According to a KPD media release, Jeffrey Dean Todd, 54, was reported missing on Nov. 1, but authorities say he was last seen on the evening of Oct. 29.

At that time, Todd was wearing blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt, police report, and he was last observed walking east in the 900 block of Cornell Road.

Todd is described as a white male with brown hair, the release noted, standing approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds.

Police indicated in the release that Todd might also be a danger to himself and is in need of medical treatment.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact Capt. Bruce Rood at 765-456-7332 or brood@cityofkokomo.org. You can also contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

