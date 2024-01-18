Police searching for missing L.A. County girl

Loved ones are searching for a missing teen who disappeared in the South Bay area Wednesday.

The critically missing girl was identified as Zahira Boydston, 16, by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Boydston was last seen near Sepulveda Boulevard and Century Boulevard in the Westchester neighborhood at around 1:45 p.m.

She is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black pants and could be wearing eyeglasses.

According to loved ones, Boydston has a diminished mental capacity. Her family has not heard from her since and they are concerned for her well-being.

Zahira Boydston, 16, in a photo from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Anyone who may know of the girl’s whereabouts or has information on her disappearance is asked to call LAPD’s Pacific Juvenile Detectives at 310-482-6366.

The public can also call LAPD at 1-877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be provided to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.