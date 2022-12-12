Police searching for missing man last seen in Forward Township

Police are asking for assistance in finding a missing man who was last seen in Forward Township.

According to a post from Elizabeth Township police, Andrew, 34, was last seen at 6 p.m. on Sunday in the Wall Road area of Forward Township.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown shirt, a gray coat and black shoes. Police said he could possibly be wearing a black hat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 and report his last known location.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

60-year-old found dead with possible gunshot wound inside Pittsburgh home, police say ‘Alexa, thank my driver’: Amazon promotion ends less than 48 hours after beginning Gabriel Iglesias spends $100K to throw quinceañera for his chihuahua VIDEO:Police: Man accused of previous burglaries charged after Squirrel Hill home burglarized DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts