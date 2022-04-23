Police searching for missing man on North Shore

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man missing on the North Shore.

Christopher Jones, 54, was last seen Saturday morning before leaving a facility in Lynn where he had been staying, police said. Jones is a Beverly resident, and it is believed he is trying to get back to the city.

Police and Jones’s family are concerned for his safety, according to a statement from police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Beverly Police at 978-922-1212.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW