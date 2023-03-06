Police searching for missing Milton teen

Police are asking for the public’s help looking for a teenager who was last seen Saturday afternoon.

14-year-old Damani Tubberville left home wearing a gray Guess jacket, according to Milton Police. Authorities say he may be using public transportation.

He is 5′10″ tall, weighs 160 lbs. and is known to frequent the Boston and Braintree areas.

Anyone with information about Tubberville’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

