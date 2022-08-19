Police searching for missing mother and child
Memphis police are asking for your help to find two missing people.
Police said Cristy Venceil and her daughter, Nuala Venceil, were last seen around 7 p.m. on Aug. 18.
Cristy was with her 7-year-old daughter on her balcony on the 1200 block of Greenbrook Bend.
Police said the mother has a medical condition and it is unclear if she is on her medication.
If you see them, please call 901-545-2677.
