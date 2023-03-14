Police searching for missing mother last seen in Concord

Police in Concord are searching for a mother who has been missing since March 2.

Yuvaya Morrisey, 26, was last at Concord Pointe Apartments after she dropped off her son at school. She is the mother of a three-month-old and an eight-year-old.

Police said Morrisey was wearing all black and has blonde-ended braids. If you have any information about Morrisey, you are asked to call the Concord Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

