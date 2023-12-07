Police searching for missing Mt. Juliet man

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Police said 20-year-old Christhian Morales-Perez has not been heard from since Monday, Nov. 6. He was reported missing from his family’s home in the Park Glen neighborhood on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Morales-Perez left his home with some personal belongings and car, a 2013 blue Chevrolet Cruz that is missing its rear bumper, according to investigators.

Police do not know what he was last wearing and said it is unusual for him to not communicate with his family for this long.

Anyone with information on Morales-Perez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling 615-754-8477 or by clicking here.

