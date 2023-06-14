Police searching for missing Ohio State student considered ‘high-risk’ missing person

Columbus police are using helicopters, horses, and search dogs Wednesday to look for a missing Ohio State student last seen Saturday.

Amina Alhaj-Omar, 25, was last seen at a gas station Saturday on South High Street in Columbus just hours before her family reported her as missing, according to a Columbus police spokesperson. Alhaj-Omar was deemed a “high-risk missing person” by the department and she is believed to be experiencing a mental health crisis, according to police.

People who spot Alhaj-Omar are asked not to approach her and to call 911 immediately, police said.

Alhaj-Omar’s car was located Monday by investigators on I-270 near I-71 after it appeared to have been involved in a minor crash, according to police. In the days since her reported disappearance, police uncovered surveillance pictures from the gas station she was last seen in.

While in the gas station, surveillance pictures showed she was carrying two knives and didn’t leave the area for over two hours, our news partners at WBNS-TV in Columbus report.

Contributed: Columbus Police via WBNS-TV

About two hours after she was spotted at the gas station, she was spotted walked near a quarry. Police were called however she had already left the area.

Tuesday night, Alhaj-Omar was possibly seen near a Walmart just north of the gas station where she was last seen. Police have been focusing their searches Wednesday near the Walmart, quarry, and other areas, according to WBNS-TV.

Additional details were not available. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.