Police searching for missing paddleboarder on Martha’s Vineyard

State and local Police are searching for a missing paddleboarder on Martha’s Vineyard Sunday night.

Police and fire agencies on Martha’s Vineyard responded to Edgartown Great Pond near Turkeyland Cove around 7:46 p.m. for the missing 43-year-old man, Massachusetts State Police say.

Another paddleboarder saw the man go under the water, briefly struggle to stay on the surface and then dip below the water, police say.

“Numerous agencies are assisting in the search operation, including Edgartown Fire and all other island fire departments; local police; State Police patrols, Air Wing, and detectives, the Dukes County Sheriff’s Department, and the Coast Guard. Local fire department divers and marine assets are currently in the pond,” Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

People are being asked to avoid the area while crews search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

