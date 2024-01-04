Police searching for missing Portsmouth man

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police investigators are searching for 65-year-old Jimmy Orlando Carney, last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday near the 3100 block of High Street.

He is described as 5-feet tall and 120 pounds, last seen wearing gray pants with a black stripe, black tennis shoes, a blue jacket and a brown hat that has “moonshiners” on the brim.

Carney has a Project Lifesaver bracelet on his arm and is a dialysis patient.

Police said Carney has the mental capacity of a two-year-old.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536, the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the P3Tips app.

