Police searching for missing Portsmouth teen

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police detectives are looking for missing Portsmouth teenager Selena Taylor-Quent, who they say was last seen around 4:15 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 9000 block of Crabapple St.

Selena Taylor-Quent

Police said no one has spoken to her since that day.

Taylor-Quent is about 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7, 103 pounds with black eyes and a light skin complexion, along with brown, Afro-styled natural hair and slender frame.

She was last seen wearing a green CKI jacket with a black CK shirt underneath with gold letters on the shirt. She was wearing blue jeans, blue boots and had a blue bag-styled purse, police said.

Police say Taylor-Quent suffers from a psychological disorder which may place her in danger to herself.

Anyone with information on where she is is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at 757-393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

