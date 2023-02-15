Police searching for missing Red Lion Area Senior High School student

York County Regional Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old Red Lion Area Senior High School student.

J Carson Capik never returned home from a school function on Tuesday, according to a news release. He was last seen by his mother at his home before school in the morning.

The teen last had contact with his parents around 2 p.m., police said. His phone has been shut off since that time.

York County Regional Police are searching for J Carson Capik, who is missing.

Capik is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He drives a 2011 black Honda Fit with PA registration LYR6328, police said.

Anyone who sees Capik or his vehicle should call York County 911 immediately, police said.

