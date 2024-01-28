Police searching for missing, at-risk Poway woman

POWAY, Calif. — Police are asking for the public’s help searching for a person missing from the City of Poway who is believed to be at risk.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is actively looking for Sonia Vargas, who is reported to have walked away from her home in the 13500 block of Robley Ranch Road in the City of Poway on Friday around 4 p.m.

Police searching for Sonia Vargas, reported missing from Poway (Photo: San Diego County Sheriff's Department)

SDSO says she suffers from physical disabilities and has difficulty communicating. She is described as 56 years old, 5’3″, 170 pounds, with green eyes and short sandy blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved white shirt, gray pants, white shoes, with glasses, and possibly wearing a green jacket or sweater.

Authorities say she is known to frequent the Poway AMC theater, Walmart and Stater Bros.

Anyone who sees Vargas is asked to call the San Diego Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200 or 911.

