Police searching for missing Roxbury girl
Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a Roxbury girl went missing Wednesday afternoon.
12-year-old Raine Givens eloped from 850 Harrison Avenue around 3:30 p.m., last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and multi-colored sweatpants, according to Boston Police.
She is described as a 5′2″, 120lb black female with a medium length afro hairstyle.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW