Police searching for missing Roxbury girl

Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a Roxbury girl went missing Wednesday afternoon.

12-year-old Raine Givens eloped from 850 Harrison Avenue around 3:30 p.m., last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and multi-colored sweatpants, according to Boston Police.

She is described as a 5′2″, 120lb black female with a medium length afro hairstyle.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

