Police Searching for Missing Roxbury Man

Boston police are asking for your help in locating 57-year-old Patrick Assibong from Roxbury.

Mr. Assibong was last seen at about 11 pm on Friday, June 16th in the area of 1 Federal Street in downtown Boston.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or B-2 Detectives at 6127-343-4275.

You may also share information anonymously with Crimestoppers Tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

