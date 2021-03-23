Police searching for missing Santa Fe man

Mar. 23—Santa Fe police are asking for help searching for 22-year-old Johnathan "Jhonny" Taylor Naranjo, who was last seen leaving his residence in Santa Fe more than a week ago and was reported missing by his family.

According to a news release issued Monday by the Santa Fe Police Department, Naranjo was seen around noon March 11 leaving his home at the Cottonwood Village Mobile Home Park on Cypress Street, in a neighborhood off South Meadows Lane, where he lives with his mother. His family has not seen or heard from him since then, the statement said.

Santa Fe police Capt. Anthony Tapia said the agency does not have reason to believe Naranjo is in immediate danger or that there were suspicious circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

His mother told police that when Naranjo left their home, he said was going to a job interview. However, Tapia said, officers were unable to confirm any company had an interview scheduled with him. His mother was unsure if he was picked up or walked when he left that day, Tapia added.

Naranjo was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants with white paint splotches and brown work boots, according to police.

He did not attend school or have a job that police know of, Tapia said.

"We're hoping that by putting this out on social media and getting it out there that someone will be able to provide more information," Tapia added.

Police have asked anyone with information about Naranjo's whereabouts to call the department at 505-428-3710 or Detective Luke Wakefield at 505-955-5406.