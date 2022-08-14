Police searching for missing siblings allegedly taken by non-custodial mother, officials say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) need the public’s help to find three siblings allegedly taken by their non-custodial mother.

David Santiago, 14, Josue Santiago, 11, and Veronica Santiago, 9, were last seen in the 4000 block of Olathe Drive sometime overnight.

Officers responded to the Olathe Drive address for a missing persons call just after midnight.

The children’s father, Gary Santiago, stated that his wife, Abigale Vasquez, came to his apartment and took their three children while he was at work, a release said.

According to a release, Gary Santiago told police that he and his wife had been separated for five years and he has legal custody of their children.

Vasquez may be with her boyfriend “Pablo” and the suspects’ whereabouts are unknown, the release said,

If you see them, call MPD at (901) 545-2677.

