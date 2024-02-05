Police searching for missing Springfield man

A search is underway for a missing Springfield man.

Police are searching for Justin L. Smith, 28, who has been missing since January 29, according to the Springfield Police Division.

Smith was last seen in the 400 block of Linden Avenue, according to police.

The police division said a relative who reported Smith missing said he had left for his job delivering food and did not return.

>> Cause of death revealed for Ohio senior who collapsed and died at homecoming court

News Center 7 asked a spokesperson for Springfield police if there is anything suspicious surrounding Smith’s disappearance or if he is believed to be in danger.

The spokesperson said “all possibilities are being examined.”

Smith is described as being a white male, 5′9″, 120 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen Smith is asked to contact Springfield police at 937-324-7716, or call your local law enforcement agency.

Police are searching for a local man who has been missing since Jan. 29. Justin L. Smith, 28, of Springfield was last... Posted by Springfield Police Division on Monday, February 5, 2024