Police searching for missing boater in Winchester

Dive teams are looking for a missing boater in Winchester.

State Police said a man in his 50s was reported missing from a boat in the area of the Medford Boat Club and Shannon Beach around 5:50 p.m.

Police originally said the search was for a swimmer, but later identified the man as missing from a boat.

The scene remains active.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

