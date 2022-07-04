Police searching for missing boater in Winchester
Dive teams are looking for a missing boater in Winchester.
State Police said a man in his 50s was reported missing from a boat in the area of the Medford Boat Club and Shannon Beach around 5:50 p.m.
Police originally said the search was for a swimmer, but later identified the man as missing from a boat.
The scene remains active.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW