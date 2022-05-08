Police searching for missing teen with a diagnosed mental condition, officials say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is searching for a 16-year-old with a diagnosed mental condition.

Rendarius Ivery was last seen in the 3300 block of Perkins Road on May 6 wearing a gray or black pullover and blue jeans.

Have you seen this missing juvenile?

Report #2205003259ME pic.twitter.com/SLhYEHoybP — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 8, 2022

Police said that Ivery left home without permission after he got into trouble and has not returned.

According to a release, he has been diagnosed with a mental condition and is not on his medication.

If you see him, call MPD at 901-636-4479.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: