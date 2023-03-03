Police searching for missing teen from southern York County

State police are looking for a teen missing from southern York County, according to a news release.

Emily Sweatt, 17, of Hopewell Township left her home sometime between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. on March 2, state police said.

"She has been known to travel to the York City area," the release states.

Anyone with information may contact the York station at (717) 428-1011.

