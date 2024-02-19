Police are searching for a missing teen in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A runaway juvenile was reported to the Bakersfield Police Department on Feb. 18.

Latrecs Villanueva, 17, was reported missing after being last seen on Feb. 17, at 10:30 p.m. Villanueva’s last know location was near the 2200 block of Pinon Springs Circle ,according to Bakersfield police. She is considered at-risk due to this being her first reported disappearance.

Frozen in time: Portrait of a Warrior Gallery honors Jaclyn ‘Jackie’ Kvasnicka

Villanueva is 6 feet, 1 inch tall weighing around 160 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with black tights and socks.

Anyone with information regarding Villanueva’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.