Police searching for missing teen with special needs in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Hendersonville are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing teen who is deaf and has special needs.

Hendersonville police said 14-year-old Lucas Hostetler was last seen wearing a t-shirt and diaper at his home in the 100 block of Northlake Drive at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Lucas is about 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds; he also has blonde hair and is missing his right eye.

Lucas is also special needs, non-verbal, and deaf, according to police.

(Source: Hendersonville Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips mobile app.

