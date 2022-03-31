UPDATE: Police located missing 15-year-old from Carlisle

Boston25News.com Staff

15-year-old Eloa De Oliveria has been located after missing for almost two weeks, according to Massachusetts State Police.

“Thank you to all who read and shared the alerts,” said police.

According to investigators, De Oliveira went missing around 1:40 PM at Concord-Carlisle High School on Friday, March 18th.

On Thursday, police said she had been located. No additional information was provided.

