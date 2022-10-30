Police searching for missing University of Maine Presque Isle student

Oct. 30—Police are searching for a missing University of Maine Presque Isle student, a spokesperson for the Presque Isle Police Department said Sunday.

Chase Dmuchowsky, 21, was last seen on a surveillance video leaving his dorm at the UMPI campus around 6 p.m. on Oct. 24, News Center reported Sunday. The student went missing from near the Penobscot Narrows Bridge, according to the report.

Dmuchowsky's vehicle, a black 2008 Ford Expedition, was found with the engine running and the hazard lights on near the bridge. His wallet and phone were not found in the vehicle, according to the report.

Dmuchowsky is described as having dark blonde hair, blue eyes, 6'6″ tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, light cargo pants and brown work boots, according to News Center.

The Penobscot Narrows Bridge is near Bucksport, miles from the UMPI campus.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Presque Isle Police Department at 207-764-4476, or the Hancock County Sheriff's Department at 207-667-7575.