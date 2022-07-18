Police searching for missing Wakefield man

Police are searching for a missing Wakefield man that was last seen on Saturday morning.

Wakefield Police say 38-year-old Robert Cardavelli was spotted walking away from his home on Richardson Avenue on July 16 around 2:00 a.m.

He is 6′0″, 130 pounds with a short brown buzz cut. He was last seen wearing a green and white Celtics tank top, green boots and dark pants. Authorities say Cardavelli has medical conditions and is currently off his medications.

According to police, Cardavelli said he was going to Florida, but he doesn’t have a car and travels on foot.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Wakefield Police.

