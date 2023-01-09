Police searching for missing Waltham teen

Police are asking for the public’s help after a teenaged girl was reported missing Monday morning.

15-year-old Anna Monroy is 5′1″ with black hair and brown eyes. Waltham Police say she may be in the area of Prospect Hill Road, Gardencrest or downtown Waltham.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

