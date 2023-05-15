Police searching for missing Windham man

May 15—Police are searching for a missing Windham man last seen Friday afternoon and family and friends have been unable to reach him.

Alex R. Jackson, 33, was believed to be traveling from the Monmouth area to Vermont for work, possibly to the St. Johnsbury or Lyndonville area, but its not clear how long he planned on being out of down, according to a statement from Windham Police Sgt. Robert Hunt.

"We're still at the very early stages of this. Sometimes people go incommunicado for a bit. We're not pushing the panic button just yet," Hunt said.

His family called police on Sunday to report him missing because they hadn't heard from him, saying it's unlike him not to stay in contact.

Police believe Jackson was last wearing blue jeans, a hunter shirt and a baseball hat. He is 5'7″, weights 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Jackson was traveling in a white Dodge Ram 3500 with the license plate number 97096 and towing a flatbed trailer.

He may be with his dog, a brown Husky-lab mix.

Police ask that anyone with any information about Jackson call 207-893-2810, option 2 and reference case number 23-W05556.