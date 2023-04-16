Police searching for missing woman inside Easton’s Borderland State Park

8:45 p.m. UPDATE: State Police at the scene tell Boston 25 News that the missing woman has been located in a nearby neighborhood.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:

Local and state police are searching for a woman missing inside Borderland State Park in East Saturday night.

The woman was first reported missing at approximately 7:10 p.m.

Patrols, K9 units and drone teams are currently scouring the large wooded area, Massachusetts State Police spokesperson David Procopio told Boston 25 News.

The woman, who MSP hasn’t identified but described as “elderly”, was last seen by family members near the park’s visitor entrance.

Easton police and firefighters are assisting the state troopers in the search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

