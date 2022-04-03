Police searching for missing woman with mental illness, officials say
Memphis Police are searching for a missing woman who has a mental illness, officials said Sunday.
Annie Wicks, 69, was last seen in the 8200 of George Brett Drive at noon on Saturday and has not been seen since.
According to police, Wicks is diagnosed with a mental illness and has not taken her medication.
She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and dark pants.
If you see her, call MPD at 901-545-2677.
