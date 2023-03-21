Police searching for mother of newborn found abandoned outside Massachusetts home

Police are searching for the mother of a newborn boy who was found abandoned outside of a home in Western Massachusetts.

The boy was found wrapped in blankets in a car seat at a home on Entrybrook Drive in Springfield, according to the Springfield Police Department. It’s believed that the baby was abandoned between 9:00 p.m. Friday and 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

The boy was taken to Baystate Medical Center. He is said to be in good health.

Investigators are now working to identify the boy’s mother, who they say might be in need of medical attention.

“If you live on Entrybrook Drive or in that area, please check any cameras you may have for anything that could appear suspicious over the past week, especially Friday night and early Saturday morning,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Springfield police detectives at 413-787-6355.

Officials also reminded the public of the Safe Haven Act, which allows a parent to legally surrender newborn infants 7 days old or younger at a hospital, police station, or manned fire station in Massachusetts without facing any criminal prosecution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

