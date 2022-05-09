Police searching for MSU senior reported missing during graduation weekend

Nicole Kuang, 22, a Michigan State University senior, last spoke with her family May 7 at 10 a.m.

EAST LANSING — Family members and Michigan State University police are searching for a university senior who hasn't been seen since before graduation this past weekend.

Nicole Kuang, 22, last spoke with her family about 10 a.m. Saturday, according to an MSU police press release. She was last seen wearing a light blue, zip-up sweatshirt, a light red or pink shirt, black shorts with red and white writing on the left leg, and black and white Converse sneakers.

"Investigators have learned that Nicole sent an invitation to her family regarding a graduation ceremony at Spartan Stadium they believed she would be participating in, but when the family arrived on campus, they could not locate Nicole and later learned she was not eligible to participate in graduation this semester," the release said.

MSUPD sent out search teams over the weekend and are reviewing video camera footage from when she was last seen, according to the release.

Police ask anyone with information about Kuang's whereabouts to contact them at MSU Police and Public Safety at 844-99-MSUPD or tips@police.msu.edu.

