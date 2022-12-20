Police searching for NH man accused of beating 5-month-old puppy to death

Police in Manchester are searching for a man who allegedly beat a pit bull puppy to death.

William Farnsworth, 29, of Manchester, New Hampshire is wanted for animal cruelty, witness tampering and falsifying evidence, according to authorities.

Manchester Police say they received a report of animal cruelty in the city on Sunday and learned that a 5-month-old pit bull puppy had been assaulted and died from its injuries on Saturday.

The search for Farnsworth is ongoing and anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 603-668-8711.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

