Police searching for Norfolk man wanted in December killing

Police are searching for a Norfolk man who has been charged with murder in connection to a December shooting that left one dead.

Tony Williams, 50, is wanted by the Norfolk Police Department for the second-degree murder of Kenneth L. Parker, 56, who was fatally shot the day after Christmas. He is also facing a firearms charge.

Police responded to a report of a man lying in the street on Dec. 26, 2021, around 10:15 p.m. in the 4700 block of Denver Avenue near Norfolk’s Coleman Place neighborhood.

At the scene, officers found Parker suffering from multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds. Parker was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about Williams’ whereabout are asked to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

