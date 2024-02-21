Police searching for Northbridge missing teen allegedly traveling with 23-year-old man

Police are searching for a missing teen who’s allegedly traveling with an adult man in the Rhode Island area, according to authorities.

Aubrey Pollinger, 16, of Northbridge, is described as a 5′3″ Caucasian female with brown hair (possibly braided), blue eyes, a nose piercing, and a septum piercing. She was last seen at her home on February 6 wearing a white sweatshirt and black Nike sweatpants.

Officials say she has no access to a cell phone, debit card, or credit card.

Pollinger is presumed to be traveling with 23-year-old Patricio Bautista Matus, a man she was in a relationship with, according to police. The duo is believed to be in the area of Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

Patricio Bautista Matus

Anyone with information about Pollinger’s or Matus’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Northbridge Police Department at 508-234-6211.

