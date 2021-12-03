Police searching Oregon State Hospital patient who went missing in Eugene

Officials are searching for a Junction City state hospital patient after he went missing Thursday from an approved outing in downtown Eugene.

The escapee, identified as Jordan James Sava, a 31-year-old, should not be approached, according to an Oregon State Police news release. He last was seen in Eugene's Fifth Street Public Market a little after 2 p.m. Thursday. Savariego ran away from staff members assigned to escort him, police said, and they lost sight of him.

Savariego was found guilty except for insanity on charges of arson and aggravated harassment and was admitted from Lincoln County to the Junction City campus of the Oregon State Hospital on Jan. 13, according to the news release.

Savariego is described as white; 5 feet, 10 inches tall; and 203 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing blue sweatpants, a blue denim Carhart-style jacket, a white T-shirt, brown hiking boots, headphones and glasses.

Police are asking anyone who sees Savariego to call 911 or the Oregon State Police at 1-800-452-7888.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Police searching for missing Junction City state psychiatric patient