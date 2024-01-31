Police searching for Oregon woman wanted for husband’s murder

Police in Oregon are asking for the public’s help in finding Analiesa Golde, a woman who is suspected of killing her husband.

Portland Police Bureau officers responded to a missing person report at a “locked and secured” home in the southeast part of the city Friday morning around 8:45 a.m. and found 37-year-old Phillip Pierce shot dead and other “suspicious circumstances.”

The medical examiner ruled the shooting a homicide.

After initially announcing there were no suspects, police said Tuesday that Pierce’s wife, Golde, was the suspect and she could not be located. Prior to her being named a suspect, the family had asked for privacy.

“Golde’s whereabouts are unknown,” police said. “She may be driving a 2015 burnt orange Toyota 4Runner with Oregon license plate 501HSB.”

The vehicle has a number of decals as well.

“Golde should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who spots Golde is urged to call 911 immediately,” police said.

She is now wanted for second-degree murder.

One neighbor told KPTV there was “a bit of an age gap” between the couple but that “it seemed to work.”

“Normal, normal people. I would not have expected this,” the neighbor said, after being asked how to describe Pierce and Golde.

It remains unclear who originally reported Pierce missing.

No further information or motive was released.