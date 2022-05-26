Police searching for pair of Georgia teens who haven’t been seen in days

A pair of teenage girls from west Georgia haven’t been seen in days, according to police.

LaGrange police say Antinya Tucker and Nyasia Patillo were last seen together on Tuesday.

Police say the pair of girls were last seen in the area of 2nd Avenue.

A description of what either girl was wearing when they disappeared is not available.

Anyone who has seen Tucker and Patillo, either together or separate, or knows where they may be should call police at 706-883-2697 or Troup County CrimeStoppers at 706-812-1000.

